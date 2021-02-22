Virginia lawmakers on Monday gave their final approval to legislation that will abolish capital punishment in the state.

Why it matters: The measure now heads to Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who has said he will sign it into law. Once signed, Virginia will become the first southern state and the 23rd state nationwide to end capital punishment.

Democrats, who control of the state's legislature, pushed for the repeal.

The big picture: Virginia has executed a higher percentage of its death row prisoners than any other state, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, only Texas has executed more people.

Just two men remain on Virginia's death row, per AP.

What they're saying: “It is vital that our criminal justice system operates fairly and punishes people equitably. We all know the death penalty doesn’t do that. It is inequitable, ineffective, and inhumane," Northam, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said in a joint statement Monday.