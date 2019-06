The big picture: University of Virginia School of Law communications director Mike Fox tweeted a series of gun control bills the GOP had blocked. Gun Violence Prevention Caucus co-chair Sen. Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria), who sponsored SB1748, told the post a big reason for the bills' failure was "the political influence of gun rights organizations."

The other side: Gun rights groups have accused those calling for greater weapons control of politicizing a tragedy. National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch responded to a tweet by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) calling for the U.S. to "immediately confront the power of the NRA" following the Virginia Beach shooting.

"This was a heinous tragedy. Your remarks move me to ask: What do 5 million members of the NRA have to do with this man’s crime? Was this man a card-carrying member? His purchases were legal, whose fault is that? Does he bear any blame at all? Serious questions."

