At least 1 person killed, several injured in Vienna attack

Photo: ROLAND SCHLAGER/APA/AFP via Getty Images

At least one person was killed and more than a dozen were injured in a suspected terror attack that spanned six different shooting locations, Austrian authorities said Monday. A suspect was also reported killed.

The latest: Police say that the situation is "still active" and are urging people to avoid the area and not to use public transportation. The Austrian Armed Forces are being brought in to help police with the response to the attack, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, said in a tweet.

What we know: Several gunmen opened fire near a synagogue in Vienna on Monday night, killing at least one person and wounding others, including a police officer, officials said. 15 people are being treated in the hospital.

  • Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer described the incident as a "terror attack."
  • Gunfire started hours before the start of a nationwide lockdown to combat a surge in coronavirus cases.
  • The head of the Vienna’s Jewish community said in a tweet that it remains unknown whether Seitenstettengasse Temple, Vienna’s main synagogue, was a target, but that it was closed at the time of the shooting.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Everyone running for re-election has failed on stimulusTrump suggests he may fire Fauci if re-elected.
  2. Health: Contact tracing efforts are falling apart18 states set single-day case records last week.
  3. Business: The unemployment crisis hiding in plain sight The pandemic has the upper hand against oil's recovery.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
  5. Sports: Third wave drives even more uncertainty.
Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 early ballots in Texas

Poll station workers receive voting machines, registration paper and disinfection products on Nov. 1 in Harris County, Texas. Photo: Zeng Jingning/China News Service via Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday rejected a Republican request to invalidate 127,000 ballots that had already been cast via drive-through voting stations across Harris County, Texas.

Why it matters: Harris County, which includes the city of Houston, is the most populous county in Texas and voted for Hillary Clinton over President Trump by 160,000 ballots in 2016, according to Bloomberg.

Maria Arias
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: America on edge amid fears of election violence

Boarded up windows in D.C. Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images

America's cities are bracing for violence as soon as tomorrow.

Driving the news: Landmarks, stores, and restaurants in New York, Washington D.C. and other cities are boarding up their doors in fear that Election Day will bring another blow to their businesses, many of which are already reeling from the pandemic and damage from protests.

