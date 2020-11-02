At least 1 person killed, several injured in Vienna attack

At least one person was killed and more than a dozen were injured in a suspected terror attack that spanned six different shooting locations, Austrian authorities said Monday. A suspect was also reported killed.

The latest: Police say that the situation is "still active" and are urging people to avoid the area and not to use public transportation. The Austrian Armed Forces are being brought in to help police with the response to the attack, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, said in a tweet.

What we know: Several gunmen opened fire near a synagogue in Vienna on Monday night, killing at least one person and wounding others, including a police officer, officials said. 15 people are being treated in the hospital.

Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer described the incident as a "terror attack."

Gunfire started hours before the start of a nationwide lockdown to combat a surge in coronavirus cases.

The head of the Vienna’s Jewish community said in a tweet that it remains unknown whether Seitenstettengasse Temple, Vienna’s main synagogue, was a target, but that it was closed at the time of the shooting.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.