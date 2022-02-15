Sign up for our daily briefing

Israel sends envoy to Vienna as nuclear talks reach crunch time

Barak Ravid

A meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria in December 2021. Photo: EU Vienna Delegation/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Israel has sent an envoy to the nuclear talks in Vienna to meet with U.S. and other officials as the negotiations reach crunch time, Israeli officials said.

Why it matters: It's the first time since the Vienna talks began last April that Israel has sent a diplomat to the negotiations.

Driving the news: The Israeli envoy, Joshua Zarka, is the head of the Israeli foreign ministry's strategic department.

  • He is there to receive updates and make clear the Israeli position about a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal, the Israeli officials said.
  • “Zarka went to Vienna to check what is cooking. He met everyone other than the Iranians," a senior Israeli official told me.
  • Zarka on Monday spoke with Raphael Grossi, the head of the international atomic energy agency. On Tuesday, he met with U.S. negotiator Rob Malley and negotiators from Russia, China, France, UK and Germany.

The big picture: Israeli officials are very concerned that in the last days of the talks, the U.S. and other world powers will make more concessions that will turn the 2015 nuclear agreement into an even worse deal than they think it is now.

  • In an interview with Bahraini newspaper Al-Ayyam during his visit to the Gulf kingdom this week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said a return to the 2015 nuclear deal would be “a strategic mistake."
  • The U.S. and others say that if a deal is not reached soon, Iran's nuclear advances will soon render the 2015 deal ineffective.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
27 mins ago - World

Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew in Windsor, England, in April 2021. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre that alleged that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein arranged for Prince Andrew to sexually abuse and rape her when she was 17 years old, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Why it matters: The financial details of the settlement were not disclosed, though it came after Andrew lost a bid to have the lawsuit dismissed, setting him up to face a civil trial in the U.S. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary BasuDave Lawler
58 mins ago - World

Putin confirms "partial withdrawal" of troops but signals threat not over

Photo: Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Tuesday that he had decided to withdraw some troops from the border with Ukraine and was prepared to re-enter security negotiations with the U.S. and NATO.

Why it matters: The partial pullback marks the first sign of de-escalation since Russia began its massive military mobilization near Ukraine late last year, but Putin also made clear the threat is not over.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Gunmaker Remington to pay $73M to settle lawsuit with Sandy Hook families

A mourner places a carved wooden cross at a streetside memorial on Dec. 21, 2012, in Newtown, Conn. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Remington Arms on Tuesday agreed to a $73 million settlement of liability claims from nine families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, according to court documents and lawyers for the families.

Why it matters: It's the first time in the U.S. a gun manufacturer has been held responsible for a mass shooting, ABC News reports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

