ViacomCBS buys minority stake in Miramax

Viacom will put up about $150 million in cash upfront, along with a commitment to invest $45 million annually over the next 5 years to be used for new film and television productions and working capital, per a press release.

Paramount Pictures has entered an exclusive production deal and distribution agreement for Miramax's film library.

beIN will retain a 51% stake in the company. The companies say they will explore other strategic partnership opportunities across content production and distribution, live events and recreation, globally.

MIRAMAX's current leadership team will continue to lead the company.

The big picture: Paramount had been struggling as a studio until recently, when it turned a full-year profit for the first time in 3 years.

What’s next: The deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.