VoteVet, a progressive veterans group, is marking Veteran's Day with a roughly $30,000 campaign to fly planes with banners that read “Vets: Trump is a National Security Threat” over North Carolina, Arizona, Kentucky and Colorado, according to The Hill.

Why it matters: VoteVet wants to target Republican senators that face re-election in 2020, including Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Martha McSally of Arizona, and Cory Gardner of Colorado.