Exclusive: Veterans face underemployment in many major cities

Retired service members are overall having better luck finding jobs, but they are still likely to be underemployed in several of the cities with the largest veteran populations, LinkedIn data shows.

The big picture: Sarah Roberts, head of military and veteran programs at LinkedIn, says underemployment is "when a person is engaged in work that does not make full use of their skills and abilities." Corporate responsibility programs and hiring incentives have largely driven down veteran unemployment rates, but underemployment remains rampant.