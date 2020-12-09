Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Mercato Partners: Public financial markets have adopted a venture mentality

Axios' Dan Primack (left) and Joe Kaiser, Mercato Partners. Photo: Axios

Public markets have adopted a venture capital mentality during the coronavirus pandemic, Mercato Partners' director Joe Kaiser said on Wednesday during an Axios virtual event.

The big picture: The divergence between capital markets and the "real economy" — defined by mass unemployment and Americans lining up at food banks — can be seen in highly optimistic fund managers and BlackRock's latest forecast that expects stocks to keep rallying into 2021.

What they're saying: Kaiser believes that public markets are focused on what companies will be worth five years from now, instead of near-term net profit or earnings per share (EPS).

  • "I think that's why we had this peculiar disconnect as people, investors, public market investors see the light at the end of the tunnel from a COVID standpoint and the sort of the restart of the economy."
  • "And that's why we're we're ending up with these valuations that look frothy relative to the bread lines that you mentioned," he added.

The bottom line: There could be consequences if "growth rates can't keep up with market expectations," Kaiser acknowledged.

Updated 3 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: The Future of Venture Capital

Axios hosted a conversation on the future of venture capital. Axios business editor Dan Primack will host one-on-one conversations with Mercato Partners director Joe Kaiser and Upfront Ventures managing partner Kara Nortman.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Dec 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

The "central bank of central banks" warns asset prices are disconnected from reality

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Bank for International Settlements issued another warning about the detachment of U.S. equity prices from the real economy in its latest quarterly review.

Why it matters: The so-called central bank of central banks continues to warn that the gravity-defying stock market is also defying reason.

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
17 mins ago - Technology

FTC and states sue Facebook on antitrust grounds

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

State and federal antitrust enforcers accused Facebook of illegally hurting competition by buying smaller rivals and engaging in other harmful behavior in a pair of antitrust lawsuits Wednesday.

Why it matters: With Google already facing an antitrust lawsuit from the Justice Department and state attorneys general, the Facebook case is another major test of the government's power to police internet giants.

