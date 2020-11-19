Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Fund managers are ultra-bullish on stocks amid the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Fund managers surveyed by Bank of America are more optimistic about the stock market now than they’ve been in more than two years. The bank surveyed 216 fund managers who collectively oversee $573 billion.

Worth noting: The survey began as U.S. election results trickled in. It was still in progress when Pfizer and BioNTech released promising data about the efficacy of their coronavirus vaccine.

What they’re saying: “We say 'sell the vaccine' in coming weeks and months as we think we're close to 'full bull,'” Bank of America strategists wrote in a note responding to the survey’s results.

Details: A net 46% of fund managers are overweight equities — the highest share since January 2018.

  • A net 6% are taking higher than normal risk levels — another high dating back to January 2018.
  • Fund managers’ cash holdings fell below the pre-pandemic level — and are at the lowest in five years.

On the shape of the economic recovery ... 39% of investors believed there would be a “double-dip” recession, or W-shaped recovery. 24% said it would be U-shaped, while another 23% said the recovery would be V-shaped. (Notably missing: the “K-shaped” recovery.)

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
53 mins ago - World

Goods from West Bank settlements to be labeled "Made in Israel," Pompeo says

A red blend named for Pompeo at the winery he visited today in a West Bank settlement. Photo: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty

After visiting a winery in the Jewish settlement of Psagot in the West Bank, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a new policy on Thursday of allowing products from the settlements to be labeled as “made in Israel."

Why it matters: The policy announced by Pompeo is more radical than the Israeli government's policy regarding the settlements. It signals U.S. recognition of de facto Israeli annexation of much of the West Bank and seems to be a violation of the spirit of the “Abraham Accords” and the recent UAE-Israel peace treaty, under which Israel agreed to suspend its annexation plans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Split speed of economic recovery

Reproduced from the Leuthold Group; Note: Subdivides the total U.S. unemployment rate between four sectors with the lowest average hourly earnings and the remaining nine sectors; Chart: Axios Visuals

Job recovery is arriving much faster for workers in America’s highest earning industries.

Why it matters: The bottom earning industries are nowhere near recovered — right as the economy faces another test from the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
3 hours ago - Technology

Trade commission's tech cases: Hits and misfires

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With the Federal Trade Commission expected to unveil long-awaited antitrust action against Facebook in the near future, the agency's mixed record on regulating tech has experts viewing the case as a "put up or shut up" moment.

The big picture: Most of the tech cases the FTC has tackled involve consumer protection rather than restraining monopolistic behavior. Past antitrust investigations of tech mergers or companies, like a review of Google that ended in 2013, led critics to paint the FTC as toothless.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow