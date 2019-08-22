Why it matters: That offer, made weeks ago during separate talks in Barbados involving top Maduro officials Communications Minister Jorge Rodríguez and his sister, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, is considered a key breakthrough since the regime has publicly said it wouldn’t be pressured into holding a new vote, according to the WSJ.

The big picture: As Swan first reported, the WSJ said alleged drug lord and top Maduro aide Diosdado Cabello has been playing a key role in the talks. He aims to negotiate for U.S. assurances that he and others can remain in politics in Venezuela to take part in elections and not face sanctions if the regime loses power, the WSJ reports.

Venezuela and Maduro's regime have been crippled by U.S. sanctions, which President Trump expanded this month to include a total economic embargo.

What they're saying: President Trump told reporters Tuesday that officials in his administration were "in touch" with Maduro regime members "at a very high level." "We're talking to various representatives of Venezuela," he said.

President Nicolás Maduro said in a televised address Tuesday, translated by the British news outlet The Times, that the talks had taken place for months "with my express and direct permission."

