U.S. officials are in secret talks with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's top aides for him to step down and enable free elections in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Axios' Jonathan Swan reported Sunday that talks were taking place.
Details: Key Maduro regime figures are trying to negotiate for safety guarantees in order for elections to take place, according to the WSJ. Senior Maduro representatives of Maduro have offered opposition negotiators the possibility of a presidential election in the coming months, the WSJ reports.