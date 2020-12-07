Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Maduro claims "great victory" in boycotted election

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro votes in Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas, on Sunday. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Venezuela's President Nicolas Nicolás claimed Monday his political alliance had achieved "a great victory" in a congressional election boycotted by key parties and dismissed as a "sham" by the U.S. and its allies, per AP.

Why it matters: It means he's regained control of the National Assembly. Juan Guaidó is recognized by over 50 countries as Venezuela’s interim president, but it was his role as assembly president that put him in the line of succession, Axios' Dave Lawler notes. That mandate is due to expire Jan. 5.

  • Opposition leaders including Guaidó boycotted Sunday's election on the grounds that it would be neither free nor fair.

Of note: Election commission head Indira Alfonzo said just 31% of Venezuela's 20 million registered voters took part in the election, the BBC reports.

What to watch: Guaidó has planned to hold a days-long referendum straight after the election, asking Venezuelans if they want to hold fresh presidential elections, AP notes.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Rebecca Falconer
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's election misinformation casts shadow over Georgia Senate debate

Combination images of Georgia Democratic candidate the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) refused to say during her Georgia Senate runoff debate with Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock Sunday whether she agrees with President Trump's baseless claims that the presidential election was rigged.

Why it matters: Some Republicans are concerned that Trump's claims may hurt the party ahead of the two Jan. 5 Senate elections runoffs in Georgia that will decide which party will hold the Senate majority.

Orion Rummler
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rudy Giuliani says he's "feeling good" after coronavirus announcement

Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessy Jacob during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 in Lansing, Mich. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani tweeted Sunday night that he's "getting great care and feeling good," hours after President Trump announced that his 76-year-old personal attorney had tested positive for COVID-19.

Why it matters: Giuliani has been traveling the country, and meeting with lawmakers, as part of Trump's legal team to push an unfounded claim that the 2020 election was rigged against the president and that state results should be overturned. He often has not worn a mask at these events.

