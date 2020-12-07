Maduro claims "great victory" in boycotted election

Venezuela's President Nicolas Nicolás claimed Monday his political alliance had achieved "a great victory" in a congressional election boycotted by key parties and dismissed as a "sham" by the U.S. and its allies, per AP.

Why it matters: It means he's regained control of the National Assembly. Juan Guaidó is recognized by over 50 countries as Venezuela’s interim president, but it was his role as assembly president that put him in the line of succession, Axios' Dave Lawler notes. That mandate is due to expire Jan. 5.

Opposition leaders including Guaidó boycotted Sunday's election on the grounds that it would be neither free nor fair.

Of note: Election commission head Indira Alfonzo said just 31% of Venezuela's 20 million registered voters took part in the election, the BBC reports.

What to watch: Guaidó has planned to hold a days-long referendum straight after the election, asking Venezuelans if they want to hold fresh presidential elections, AP notes.

