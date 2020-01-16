Vanity Fair beefs up media coverage with new hires

Michael Calderone is joining Vanity Fair as senior editor of The Hive, a franchise within the company that focuses on covering business, technology and media from the lens of people in power, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios. Calderone comes from Politico, where he is currently senior media reporter.

The big picture: The move is part of a bigger executive announcement about new talent coming in to beef up Vanity Fair’s coverage ahead of the election.