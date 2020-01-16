Vanity Fair beefs up media coverage with new hires

Michael Calderone is joining Vanity Fair as senior editor of The Hive, a franchise within the company that focuses on covering business, technology and media from the lens of people in power, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios. Calderone comes from Politico, where he is currently senior media reporter.
The big picture: The move is part of a bigger executive announcement about new talent coming in to beef up Vanity Fair’s coverage ahead of the election.
- “I look to The Hive daily for great reporting and writing on power across media, politics, business, and tech, and I'm excited to bring my experience and enthusiasm to this ambitious team,” says Calderone.
- John Homans continues as Executive Editor of The Hive.
Details: Vanity Fair has also hired Caleb Ecarma from Mediaite, to cover the intersection of media, politics and the web. Based in Washington, Caleb will cover Donald Trump and "MAGA" culture.
Other staff announcements include:
- Kira Pollack has been promoted internally to Creative Director.
- Daniel Kile, has been promoted to Deputy Editor, overseeing many of the company’s biggest editorial franchises and projects.
- Tara Johnson has been promoted to Visuals Director.