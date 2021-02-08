Sign up for our daily briefing

Vanderbilt launches "Project on Unity & American Democracy"

Mike Allen, author of AM
Vanderbilt's hometown of Nashville was a center of the civil rights movement. Photo via Vanderbilt Project on Unity & American Democracy

Vanderbilt University, in the red state of Tennessee, today launches the Project on Unity & American Democracy, seeking to counter America's drift from evidence and reason, toward ideological certitude and reflexive partisanship.

Details: The project — co-chaired by historian Jon Meacham, former GOP governor Bill Haslam and former Obama White House fellow Samar Ali — will conduct case studies, host conversations, and engage with business leaders, faith leaders, and urban and rural voices to elevate reason in an age of passion.

Meacham tells me this matters because Vanderbilt is devoting a lot of resources to making a case — showing, not telling — that evidence and reason have been essential to create just enough unity in America to give us our finest hours:

  • "From Social Security in 1935 to the Marshall Plan, from the interstate highways to federally-led science education after Sputnik, from civil rights to the Cold War, enough Americans were open to political, moral, and economic arguments to agree on courses of action that made America, if not perfect, at least stronger and fairer."

Go deeper: The co-chairs make their case in TIME. ... Watch a video.

Torey Van OotNick Halter
13 mins ago - Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities rocked by uptick in serious crimes

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Twin Cities were rocked by an increase in serious crime in 2020, as metropolitan areas across the country grappled with a surge in violence.

By the numbers: Violent crime, which includes homicide and assault, was up 21% in Minneapolis in 2020, while property crimes climbed 10%, the Star Tribune reported yesterday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

"Axios on HBO": Pete Buttigieg talks future of flying, cars and cities

On "Axios on HBO," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told me what it was like to be sworn in as the first openly gay U.S. Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate — with the oath administered by Vice President Kamala Harris, and his husband, Chasten, holding the Bible:

Her husband, Doug, and Chasten have become good friends. And just think about that sentence — that the vice president's husband is friends with the secretary of transportation's husband. That's not a sentence you could have said very long ago. And it's a reminder of the changes that are underway and a reminder that we've got some work to do as a country ... so that one day that's unremarkable.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow