Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5 football game

Sarah Fuller #32 of the Vanderbilt Commodores walks on the field prior to a game against the Mizzou Tigers at Memorial Stadium on November 28. Handout / Getty Images
Vanderbilt University's Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game on Saturday when she kicked off to open the second half in her team's game against the University of Missouri.
The big picture: Vanderbilt recently recruited Fuller — who plays goaltender on the school's women's soccer team — as a kicker after some of the school's players had to quarantine due to COVID-19 contact tracing, according to the school.
Details: The Power 5 encompasses 65 schools, including the NCAA Division I's largest athletic conferences, including the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC.
- Fuller's kick was recovered by Missouri at its 35-yard line.