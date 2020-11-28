Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5 football game

Vanderbilt University's Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game on Saturday when she kicked off to open the second half in her team's game against the University of Missouri.

The big picture: Vanderbilt recently recruited Fuller — who plays goaltender on the school's women's soccer team — as a kicker after some of the school's players had to quarantine due to COVID-19 contact tracing, according to the school.

Details: The Power 5 encompasses 65 schools, including the NCAA Division I's largest athletic conferences, including the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC.