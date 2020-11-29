Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Vanderbilt kicker becomes first woman to play in Power 5 football

Sarah Fuller kicks off yesterday. Photo: L.G. Patterson/AP

Vanderbilt senior Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game yesterday "when she delivered the opening kickoff of the second half for Vanderbilt against Missouri," ESPN reports.

Details: "Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on Vanderbilt's SEC championship soccer team, sent the low kick to the 35-yard line where it was downed by Missouri," as the play was designed. Vandy lost, 41-0.

  • COVID protocols and restrictions left Commodores coach Derek Mason with few options, prompting him to reach out to the soccer team.

Fuller told The (Nashville) Tennessean: "Girl dads have come up to me and said, 'You are inspiring my girls. I want them to know they can do anything, and you are proving that point.'" Anchor down!

Axios
2 hours ago - World

Map: A look at world population density in 3D

This fascinating map is made by Alasdair Rae of Sheffield, England, a former professor of urban studies who is the founder of Automatic Knowledge. It shows world population density in 3D.

Details: "No land is shown on the map, only the locations where people actually live. ... The higher the spike, the more people live in an area. Where there are no spikes, there are no people (e.g. you can clearly identify ... the Sahara Desert)."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's Day 1 challenges: The immigration reset

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President-elect Biden has an aggressive Day One immigration agenda that relies heavily on executive actions to undo President Trump's crackdown.

Why it matters: It's not that easy. Trump issued more than 400 executive actions on immigration. Advocates are fired up. The Supreme Court could threaten the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and experts warn there could be another surge at the border.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

