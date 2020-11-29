Vanderbilt kicker becomes first woman to play in Power 5 football

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Sarah Fuller kicks off yesterday. Photo: L.G. Patterson/AP
Vanderbilt senior Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game yesterday "when she delivered the opening kickoff of the second half for Vanderbilt against Missouri," ESPN reports.
Details: "Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on Vanderbilt's SEC championship soccer team, sent the low kick to the 35-yard line where it was downed by Missouri," as the play was designed. Vandy lost, 41-0.
- COVID protocols and restrictions left Commodores coach Derek Mason with few options, prompting him to reach out to the soccer team.
Fuller told The (Nashville) Tennessean: "Girl dads have come up to me and said, 'You are inspiring my girls. I want them to know they can do anything, and you are proving that point.'" Anchor down!