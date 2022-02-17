Sign up for our daily briefing

Vaccine mandates depend on local politics

Erica Pandey
Expand chart
Data: Indeed; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

When it comes to job postings with a vaccination requirement, 9 of the top 10 cities went blue in the 2020 election, according to a new Indeed analysis.

  • The one metro area that went red is Fayetteville, Arkansas.

By the numbers: In January, 7.1% of job postings in blue metros advertised required vaccination compared with 4.4% in red metros.

  • Politics appears to be a more significant determinant of whether or not a job will require vaccination than more relevant factors, such as whether or not the job requires in-person work, says Indeed economist AnnElizabeth Konkel.

Between the lines: It’s not surprising that Democratic-leaning cities have a higher share of job postings requiring the jab, as these are also the places with higher rates of vaccination. But the size of the gap is noteworthy.

  • "I figured there would be a difference," says Konkel. "But I was surprised it was this large."
  • "It's a good example illustrating that employers are taking the temperature in their local markets," she says. "This is a labor market where employers want to appeal to job seekers and certainly not offend them in any way."

Axios
Updated 20 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team Canada celebrates their win over Team USA in the women's ice hockey gold medal match on Day 13 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, China, on Thursday. Photo" Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

🏒 Canada beats U.S. to win Winter Olympics gold

🎿 Mikaela Shiffrin fails to finish for 3rd time at Beijing Olympics

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 13 highlights

🤖 AI helps measure the jumps in Beijing

🥇 American women lead the way in Beijing

Ashley Gold
31 mins ago - Technology

Two sides gear up for tech antitrust showdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Progressive organizations are going big on anti-monopoly messaging as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce defends Big Tech.

Driving the news: As the Chamber launches attacks on antitrust moves against tech’s biggest firms, the group Fight Corporate Monopolies is launching a new “War Room” campaign Thursday, per an announcement shared exclusively with Axios.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
60 mins ago - Technology

Bionic eye recipients left in the dark with obsolete tech

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A nightmare scenario: A cutting-edge, life-changing device embedded in your body fails and the company behind it is all but gone.

It happened to more than 350 people who are blind around the world who received artificial eyes only to be abandoned by the company that invented them, Second Sight Medical Products, the technology journal IEEE Spectrum writes.

