In photos: Europe celebrates 75th anniversary of V-E Day

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows pass over Buckingham Palace. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
Europe celebrated Friday the 75th anniversary of V-E Day — Victory in Europe — marking the surrender of Nazi Germany to Allied forces at the end of World War II.
Why it matters: This was to be a day of parades and one last great hurrah for veterans, now mostly in their nineties, who had tasted the thrill of liberation. Instead, it's largely a time of lockdown and loneliness, per the AP.
The U.S. economy shed a record 20.5million jobs in April as the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7% — more than quadrupling from the rate seen before the coronavirus outbreak — according to government data released Friday.
Why it matters: It's by far the worst jobs report in history, highlighting the depth of the unprecedented toll the pandemic is having on the labor market.
Friday's horrific jobs report will catch the eye of even the most casual economic data watcher, but don’t be surprised if the stock market shrugs.
Why it matters: Grim economic news hasn't derailed the market's comeback. The stark difference between what's happening in the coronavirus-hit economy vs. the stock market has never been more on display.
Companies that fail their "say-on-pay" votes — in which shareholders give thumbs-up or thumbs-down on the compensation of the C-suite — tend to perform worse than the market and their peers, research from Morgan Stanley finds.
Why it matters: "Say-on-pay failures should be taken as a meaningful red flag for investors," the firm says, noting that there's increased scrutiny of CEO pay this year as COVID-19 forces mass layoffs and furloughs.