In photos: Europe celebrates 75th anniversary of V-E Day

Europe celebrated Friday the 75th anniversary of V-E Day — Victory in Europe — marking the surrender of Nazi Germany to Allied forces at the end of World War II.

Why it matters: This was to be a day of parades and one last great hurrah for veterans, now mostly in their nineties, who had tasted the thrill of liberation. Instead, it's largely a time of lockdown and loneliness, per the AP.

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen at the statue of General Charles de Gaulle during V-E Day ceremonies in Paris. Photo: Francois Mori/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays a wreath alongside other government leaders at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/AFP via Getty Images

Piper Louise Marshall plays at dawn along Edinburgh's Portobello Beach. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

The residents of Cambrian Road in Chester, England, dress up in period clothing and have a socially-distanced tea party. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Lou Myers, 92, stands at the Cenotaph in London to honor V-E Day. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

10 Downing Street is decorated in British flags to celebrate V-E Day. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

