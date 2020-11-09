Utah governor declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases spike

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert (R) announced late Sunday a new state of emergency that mandates masks statewide until further notice "due to the alarming rate of COVID infections" that have put strain on hospitals.

Driving the news: Cases are surging across the U.S. Local officials said hospitals were at "breaking point" as infection numbers spike, per ABC4. Utah confirmed Sunday 2,386 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total to 132,621, per the COVID Tracking Project.