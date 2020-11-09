Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Utah governor declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases spike

A COVID-19 drive through testing site at the University of Utah's Sugar House Health Clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert (R) announced late Sunday a new state of emergency that mandates masks statewide until further notice "due to the alarming rate of COVID infections" that have put strain on hospitals.

Driving the news: Cases are surging across the U.S. Local officials said hospitals were at "breaking point" as infection numbers spike, per ABC4. Utah confirmed Sunday 2,386 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total to 132,621, per the COVID Tracking Project.

  • Under the new restrictions, social gatherings are limited to household-only for the next two weeks and "all extracurricular activities being temporarily put on hold," Herbert tweeted.
  • "These changes are not shutting down our economy, but are absolutely necessary to save lives and hospital capacity," he said.

Orion Rummler
Updated Nov 1, 2020 - Health

18 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

18 states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project (CTP) and state health departments. Nine states surpassed records from the previous week.

Why it matters: Hospitalizations are climbing in nearly all of these states. Nationwide case growth is outpacing testing. As Election Day approaches, the number of states breaking COVID infection records each week has returned to levels seen this summer.

Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone" Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday.
  2. States: Utah governor declares state of emergency as cases spike
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Fadel Allassan
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said that Joe Biden's election victory could bring forth "a different tone" surrounding the coronavirus.

What he's saying: "I think you'll see a different tone now. I think you'll even see some governors start to take a different tone now that Mr. Trump is out of office. I think the political pressure of denying COVID is gone," Cuomo said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

