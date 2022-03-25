Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Utah lawmakers voted to ban transgender youth from playing school sports on Friday, overriding Gov. Spencer Cox, who vetoed the bill earlier this week.

Why it matters: The bill, which goes into effect July 1, effectively prohibits transgender athletes from participating on girls' sports teams.

Fifteen Utah Republicans — 10 in the House and five in the Senate — flipped to support the bill, despite previously being against it, AP reports.

The big picture: Utah is now the 12th state to enact some sort of ban on transgender kids in school sports.

Flashback: Cox was the second Republican governor to veto — and push back on — legislation targeting trans youth athletes after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also vetoed a similar bill.

What they're saying: "I struggle to understand so much of it and the science is conflicting. When in doubt, however, I always try to err on the side of kindness, mercy and compassion," Cox wrote in the letter to the leaders of the state House and Senate explaining his decision to veto the bill.

Of note: Utah has only one transgender girl playing in K-12 sports who would be affected by the ban, AP writes.