Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) vowed to veto legislation passed Friday that would ban transgender students from competing in girls sports, AP reports.

Driving the news: "We care deeply about Utah's female athletes and our LGBTQ+ community," Cox wrote on Facebook.

"To those hurting tonight: It's going to be OK. We're going to help you get through this. Please reach out if you need help," Cox wrote.

State of play: The legislation bans "biological males," which it defines as "an individual’s genetics and anatomy at birth," from girls sports leagues.

Cox said he was surprised on Friday that the state Senate and House passed a ban on transgender student-athletes competing in girls leagues.

He supported a proposal to create a commission of political appointees to make decisions about individual transgender students participating in youth sports, AP reports.

What they're saying: "We have failed our state’s transgender children, who just want to be treated with kindness and respect,” Equality Utah, an LGBTQ rights group, said in a statement to AP.

The big picture: Eleven Republican-led states have passed bills prohibiting trans girls from playing in sports leagues that align with their gender identity.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this week signed such a bill, which took effect immediately, Axios' Linh Ta reports.

