When a red state is overwhelmed

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert. Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Utah's new coronavirus restrictions — including a statewide mask mandate — are receiving mixed reviews from the state legislature, the Salt Lake City Tribune reports.

Why it matters: Utah implemented the new restrictions in light of a swelling caseload and the threat of hospitals becoming overwhelmed, and may provide an example of what's to come in red states across the U.S.

  • Many of the states currently being hit hardest by the virus have resisted heavy-handed mitigation measures so far.

Driving the news: Republican Gov. Gary Herbert announced the new restrictions on Sunday evening, although they're much more flexible than those in hard-hit states this spring.

  • Shutting down schools and closing some businesses was discussed, but these measures ultimately didn't make it into the restrictions.
  • Also excluded were financial penalties for individuals participating in large gatherings.
  • Fines will be levied on business that don't enforce the statewide mask mandate, and Utahns are encouraged to stay home as much as possible.

What they're saying: "I don't have a problem with asking people to wear a mask, but you don't need to enforce it with penalties and fines," said House Speaker Brad Wilson, a Republican.

  • Other responses were less muted. "This is not acceptable. The Legislature has been sidelined through this entire episode," Rep. Phil Lyman wrote in an email to colleagues. "Please, let's follow South Dakota's lead, not California's."

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: Coronavirus won't disappear, even with a vaccine — Pfizer says its vaccine is over 90% effective — U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million — FDA grants emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly treatment.
  3. Business: Stock market roars higher after vaccine news
  4. World: Portugal and Hungary the latest European nations to enter partial lockdown
  5. 🎧Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Shawna Chen
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News first reported on Monday.

Why it matters: Carson is the latest in a string of White House officials to contract the virus — days after Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also tested positive. Like Meadows, Carson attended the White House’s largely mask-free election night party last week alongside a group of other top officials in President Trump's Cabinet.

Rebecca Falconer
18 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million

A health worker takes a patient's temperature before sending them to be tested at a COVID-19 testing site in St. John's Well Child and Family Center, Los Angeles, California. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. surpassed 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: The U.S. has reported over 100,000 new coronavirus cases every day since last Wednesday, when it first passed the threshold, per the COVID Tracking Project.

