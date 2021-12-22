Sign up for our daily briefing

Tech billionaire officially resigns from Mormon church

Axios

A statue of Brigham Young, second president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City. Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

A billionaire from Utah announced he's officially resigning this week from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and pledged to donate $600,000 to an LGBTQ advocacy group, the Salt Lake Tribune first reported.

Why it matters: The letter, dated Dec. 23, is a rare public criticism of the church by a high-profile figure. Tech executive Jeff Green wrote: "I believe the Mormon Church has hindered global progress in women’s rights, civil rights and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights."

Driving the news: Green, chair and CEO of The Trade Desk, left more than a decade ago and has since moved to California, but he wrote to President Russell Nelson to say that he wanted to make it official and have his records removed, according to the Tribune, which obtained the letter Monday.

What else he's saying: "While most members are good people trying to do right, I believe the church is actively and currently doing harm in the world," Green wrote.

  • "The church leadership is not honest about its history, its finances, and its advocacy," he continued.
  • Green pledged $600,000 to Equality Utah, with "almost half of the fund will go to a new scholarship program to help LGBTQ+ students in Utah," the billionaire said.

Of note: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2019 said it would allow children of LGBTQ+ parents to be baptized and receive blessings from the church, in a reversal of a 2015 decision.

  • The church announced then that same-sex marriages would not be considered apostasy. Instead, any "immoral conduct in heterosexual or homosexual relationships will be treated in the same way."
  • Representatives for the church did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Russell Contreras
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Hispanics led first U.S. Christmas celebrations

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

While early English colonists in New England declared war on Christmas, Spanish settlers in present-day Florida, Texas and New Mexico celebrated what historians considered to be the first Christmas events in the future United States.

The big picture: Hispanics launched, and kept alive, celebrations honoring the birth of Jesus in the U.S. centuries before the holiday would catch on along the East Coast.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: What to do about Omicron over the holidays — COVID isn't finished with us — Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases, CDC says — Biden tests negative after contact with staff member infected with virus
  2. Vaccines: Biden: It's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get COVID booster
  3. States: First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas — America tunes out Omicron news despite ominous threat — America once again faces COVID test shortagesNHL pauses season through Christmas due to COVID surge
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Yacob Reyes
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DOJ to allow inmates to stay in home confinement after pandemic

Photo: Leigh Vogel/Pool/Getty Images

The Justice Department announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Prisons is no longer required to reimprison federal inmates who were released to home confinement during the pandemic.

Why it matters: The ruling reverses an order issued by former President Donald Trump in January, which required the agency to recall inmates on home confinement after the federal health emergency ends.

