USS Kidd forced to port after 18 sailors test positive for coronavirus

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Thomas Hartwell/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

At least 18 sailors aboard the USS Kidd have tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the ship to port where it will be cleaned and disinfected, the U.S. Navy said in a statement on Friday.

Why it matters: This marks the second significant outbreak on a U.S. naval vessel. The nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt moved 2,700 members offshore as crew members tested positive for the coronavirus in late March.

The Navy learned of the outbreak on the USS Kidd after a sailor needed to be medically evacuated to a treatment facility in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, where he tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy said in a statement.

What they're saying: “The first patient transported is already improving and will self-isolate," said Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson.

  • "We are taking every precaution to ensure we identify, isolate, and prevent any further spread onboard the ship. Our medical team continues coordinating with the ship and our focus is the safety and well-being of every Sailor.”

The big picture: The Navy said it expects the number of cases to rise as testing continues. The ship's crew consists of about 350 sailors, according to ABC News.

  • The USS Kidd has been operating off the Pacific coast of Central America as part of a U.S. counter-drug mission, according to the New York Times.

Caitlin Owens

New York offers new evidence of higher coronavirus caseloads

Photo: Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

A new study found that 13.9% of 3,000 New Yorkers tested had signs of the coronavirus, suggesting that about 10 times the number of people who have officially tested positive have had the virus, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Studies like these will help us understand the virus and its true spread. So far, what we've been able to learn about it has been limited by inadequate testing, because that's resulted in only the sickest patients being tested.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Coronavirus cases have surged past 870,000 and the death toll now exceeds 50,000, per Johns Hopkins.

The big picture: As the U.S. works to flatten the curve, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that President Trump was right to criticize the World Health Organization's handling of the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:45 p.m. ET: 2,790,986 — Total deaths: 195,920 — Total recoveries — 781,382Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 890,524 — Total deaths: 51,017 — Total recoveries — 96,667 — Total tested: 4,692,797Map.
  3. Federal government latest: National deficit forecast to increase to $3.7T in 2020 fiscal year.
  4. State update: Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus.
  5. Trump latest: Trump tightens Postal Service squeeze — Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  6. 📸 In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

