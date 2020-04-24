USS Kidd forced to port after 18 sailors test positive for coronavirus

At least 18 sailors aboard the USS Kidd have tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the ship to port where it will be cleaned and disinfected, the U.S. Navy said in a statement on Friday.

Why it matters: This marks the second significant outbreak on a U.S. naval vessel. The nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt moved 2,700 members offshore as crew members tested positive for the coronavirus in late March.

The Navy learned of the outbreak on the USS Kidd after a sailor needed to be medically evacuated to a treatment facility in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, where he tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy said in a statement.

What they're saying: “The first patient transported is already improving and will self-isolate," said Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson.

"We are taking every precaution to ensure we identify, isolate, and prevent any further spread onboard the ship. Our medical team continues coordinating with the ship and our focus is the safety and well-being of every Sailor.”

The big picture: The Navy said it expects the number of cases to rise as testing continues. The ship's crew consists of about 350 sailors, according to ABC News.