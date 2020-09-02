1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

USPS watchdog flags possible problems with timely process, delivery of election mail

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Services's Office of the Inspector General found some unresolved issues within the agency that could impact its ability to efficiently process and deliver election mail with the general election just around the corner, according to an agency audit.

The big picture: More Americans than ever are expected to mail in their ballots in November's election as the coronavirus pandemic persists and voters aim to avoid possible exposure. The audit also comes as Democratic lawmakers worry that recent operational changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy threaten the USPS's ability to handle the anticipated surge in mail-in ballots.

  • Yes, but: DeJoy has suspended cost-cutting measures and modifications to mail-processing practices until after the election to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."
"While the Postal Service has made progress in preparing for the 2020 general election, there are concerns surrounding integrating stakeholder processes with the Postal Service’s processes to help ensure the timely delivery of Election and Political Mail."

The audit found:

  • Ballots are being mailed without barcodes for tracking.
  • Ballot mailpiece designs are causing improper processing.
  • Election and political mail is being sent too close to election day for the Postal Service to properly process it.
  • Postmark requirements for ballots and voter addresses are out of date.

The state of play: The report also looked at how the USPS handled mail-in ballots during some states' primaries.

  • The OIG found that nearly 1.6 million mailpieces (8%) weren’t delivered on time between April and June for seven facilities across the U.S., blaming lag times on a dearth of oversight.
  • Between June 2 and Aug. 13, over 1 million ballots were mailed to voters late.
  • In 11 states, over 44,000 ballots were sent from the election boards the day of or day before the primary elections.
  • In 17 states, over 589,000 ballots were sent to voters after the state's ballot mailing deadline.

What they're saying: “Timely delivery of Election and Political Mail is necessary to ensure the integrity of the U.S. election process," the agency said in a release.

  • David Williams, USPS's executive vice president and chief logistics and processing operations officer, recommended that voters ask for their ballots 15 days or more before election day, and mail ballots at least seven days ahead, the Washington Post reports, citing his response to the audit’s findings.

Go deeper

Margaret Talev
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Dem group warns of apparent Trump Election Day landslide

A top Democratic data and analytics firm told "Axios on HBO" it's highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. 

Why this matters: Way more Democrats will vote by mail than Republicans, due to fears of the coronavirus, and it will take days if not weeks to tally these. This means Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all of their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Aug 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

House Oversight Committee to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Aug. 24. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said Monday she would issue a subpoena to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for records related to recent operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service, claiming that he had failed to respond to a voluntary request for documents.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers have sounded the alarm in recent weeks over cost-cutting measures and modifications to mail-processing practices that they fear could delay election mail, disenfranchise voters and delay election results. DeJoy denied in a combative hearing before the committee last week that he was seeking to "sabotage" election mail, but he would not commit to reversing changes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Kehaulani GooDavid Nather
Aug 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Why the polls could lead us astray again

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Getty Images photos: Brendan Smialowski/AFP and Jim Watson/AFP

Four years after Donald Trump defied expectations set by pollsters and news organizations, the public should have even less confidence that public opinion data can accurately point to the winner.

Why it matters: This election could be deja vu all over again but worse, with polls setting false expectations amidst voting complicated by the pandemic and a president who has warned of a "rigged" process, the outcome of which he won't accept.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow