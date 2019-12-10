The big picture: The Trump administration has negotiated for months with Canada and Mexico to secure labor provisions, which were key to earning Democratic support.

On Tuesday, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka announced that the powerful union would endorse the deal, noting: "President Trump may have opened this deal. But working people closed it. And for that, we should be proud."

Pelosi said at the press conference: "There is no question, of course, that this trade agreement is much better than NAFTA. But in terms of our work here, it is infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration."

What's next: Negotiating teams from the three countries will meet in Mexico Tuesday to announce the changes and likely participate in a signing ceremony, according to Politico. Pelosi will bring a vote in the House next week before lawmakers depart for December recess.

