Used car prices soar

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Don't be surprised if used cars are harder to find and more expensive for years to come, auto industry experts are warning.

By the numbers: The average price of a used vehicle surged nearly 14% between January and December of 2020 — roughly 10 times the rate of inflation — to over $23,000, AP reports.

The big picture: COVID-19 created a massive ripple effect, as Axios transportation correspondent Joann Muller reported last year.

  • Major auto manufacturers stopped production. That led to a shortage of vehicles on dealer lots, especially trucks and SUVs.
  • Fewer people traded in vehicles or returned leases during the pandemic's early lockdowns.
  • Rental companies bought fewer cars because of travel shutdowns, reducing the number they will sell used, AP notes.

Between the lines: The $30K sedan is a thing of the past, Joann tells me.

  • Many manufacturers even stopped producing sedans in the U.S. or abandoned their lower-priced models in favor of trucks and SUVs.

The bottom line: Low interest rates plus stimulus checks plus supply crunches all point in the same direction.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
Feb 24, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden to sign executive order to address semiconductor chip shortages

Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Wednesday to review the supply chains for a slew of American goods, including semiconductor chips and large-capacity batteries in the auto-making industry, AP reports.

Why it matters: Automakers across the country have been facing a semiconductor chip shortage that has led them to halt some car production and furlough workers.

Go deeper
Axios
32 mins ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 28 at 6 pm. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Axios
2 hours ago - World

Italy tightens COVID restrictions as experts warn of growing prevalence of variants

Health workers prepare vaccine doses in Iseo, Italy. Photo: Stefano Nicoli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italy on Saturday announced it was tightening restrictions in five of the country's 20 regions in an effort curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Driving the news: The announcement comes as health experts and scientists warn of the more transmissible coronavirus variants, per Reuters.

Go deeper

