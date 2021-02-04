Sign up for our daily briefing

White House announces end to U.S. support for offensive operations in Yemen

President Biden on Thursday will announce an end to U.S. support for offensive operations in Yemen, where a brutal civil war has resulted in one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a press briefing.

Why it matters: Pulling support for the war in Yemen was one of Biden's top foreign policy campaign promises. It marks a significant reversal from U.S. policy under former President Trump, who vetoed bipartisan resolutions passed by Congress that called for the U.S. to stop providing weapons to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

Between the lines: It's unclear what kinds of support the Biden administration will continue to provide to Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally that led the 2015 intervention in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels that toppled the pro-Saudi government in Sana'a.

  • Sullivan said Thursday that the halt in support will include suspending two arms sales of precision-guided munitions that had been signed off on by the Trump administration.
  • He added that the suspension does not apply to U.S. actions against Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, and that Biden would announce a special envoy for Yemen later on Thursday as part of a strategy to play a "more active, engaged role in diplomacy to bring an end to the conflict."

What they're saying: "We have spoken with both senior officials in the UAE and senior officials in Saudi Arabia," Sullivan said. "We have consulted with them. We are pursuing a policy of no surprises when it comes to these types of actions so they understand that this is happening and they understand our reasoning and rationale for it."

Zachary Basu
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify before or during Senate trial

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sent a letter to former President Trump on Thursday requesting that he testify under oath before or during his Senate trial next week.

Why it matters: Trump has been charged by the House with inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, but has disputed "many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment," Raskin notes. Testimony under oath would allow the former president to clarify "critical facts" about his role in the events of Jan. 6.

Alexi McCammond
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harris, Yellen to meet Black business leaders

Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet virtually Friday with members from Black Chambers of Commerce across the country to push their COVID relief package and highlight its benefits for small businesses, Harris aides tell Axios.

Why it matters: The event gives more insight into what Harris' role is in the early stages of the new administration, which so far has focused on pushing the American Rescue Plan to small business owners and through local TV interviews in places like West Virginia and Arizona. 

Axios
Updated 48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Health: ER visits for mental health, overdoses rose during pandemic — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: Polling suggests vaccinating kids for COVID isn't very popular — Moderna CEO says company needs to adapt with coronavirus variants.
  3. Politics: Poll: Majority of Americans support $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.
  4. Cities: San Francisco sues school board, district to resume in-person classes.
  5. World: Canada accepts vaccines from COVAX despite bilateral deals — — U.K. to test mixing COVID-19 vaccines in world-first trial.
  6. Sports: Over 500 Australian Open tennis players and staff isolate after COVID case.
