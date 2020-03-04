Record low U.S. Treasury yields are expected to keep falling

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell below 1% for the first time ever after the Fed's unexpected rate cut.

The state of play: This drop might not be the end. "We expect Treasury yields to remain low and perhaps fall even lower," Charles Schwab chief fixed income strategist Kathy Jones wrote.

"Even though interest rates are already low, there is room for them to fall further. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are still significantly above those in Europe and Japan, which implies that rates could converge longer-term."

Why it matters: Yields on the benchmark 10-year note have fallen by more than 90 basis points in just over two months in 2020, as bond market investors have priced in bad news all year.

"We’ve had one external shock after another," Bernard Baumohl, chief global economist at the Economic Outlook Group, tells Axios, pointing to doubts about the phase one U.S.-China trade deal and the targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani that preceded the coronavirus outbreak.

The bottom line: While the U.S. stock market has vacillated erratically between scaling all-time highs and record sell-offs, the bond market has been consistently bearish on the state of the economy.

