Record low U.S. Treasury yields are expected to keep falling

Dion Rabouin
Data: FactSet; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell below 1% for the first time ever after the Fed's unexpected rate cut.

The state of play: This drop might not be the end. "We expect Treasury yields to remain low and perhaps fall even lower," Charles Schwab chief fixed income strategist Kathy Jones wrote.

  • "Even though interest rates are already low, there is room for them to fall further. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are still significantly above those in Europe and Japan, which implies that rates could converge longer-term."

Why it matters: Yields on the benchmark 10-year note have fallen by more than 90 basis points in just over two months in 2020, as bond market investors have priced in bad news all year.

  • "We’ve had one external shock after another," Bernard Baumohl, chief global economist at the Economic Outlook Group, tells Axios, pointing to doubts about the phase one U.S.-China trade deal and the targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani that preceded the coronavirus outbreak.

The bottom line: While the U.S. stock market has vacillated erratically between scaling all-time highs and record sell-offs, the bond market has been consistently bearish on the state of the economy.

Courtenay BrownDion Rabouin

Yield on U.S. 10-year bond breaks 1% for first time ever

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury fell below 1% for the first time ever after the Fed unexpectedly cut rates to shield the economy from any coronavirus impact.

Why it matters: Yields on the benchmark 10-year note have fallen by more than 90 basis points in just the first two months or so of 2020. That's a huge move in a short amount of time — and reflects investors' appetite for safe-haven assets and pessimism about the global economy.

Felix Salmon

10-year Treasury yield drops below 1.3% for the first time in history

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The bond market set a significant milestone on Thursday, with bond yields — as measured by the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note — dropping below 1.3% for the first time in history.

By the numbers: The yield was above 3% as recently as November 2018.

Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus doesn't tell the full story behind Dow's plunge

Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

As someone has certainly told you by now, the Dow fell by more than 1,000 points yesterday, its worst day in more than two years, erasing all of 2020's gains. Most news headlines assert that the stock market's momentum was finally broken by "coronavirus fears," but that's not the full story.

What's happening: The novel coronavirus has been infecting and killing scores of people for close to a month and, depending on the day, the market has sold off or risen to record highs.

