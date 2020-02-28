33 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus fallout could be worse than the financial crisis

Dion Rabouin

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Guggenheim Partners global CIO Scott Minerd tells Axios the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak could be "worse than the financial crisis."

Why it matters: Minerd called out the "cognitive dissonance" in markets as stock prices hit new all-time highs in mid-February, saying in an open letter that he had never "seen anything as crazy as what’s going on right now."

The intrigue: As a member of the New York Fed's investor advisory committee, Minerd says he's been contacted by officials and is expecting a statement regarding "some sort of monetary coordination." This likely means the world's central banks are planning to provide interest rate cuts or additional stimulus.

  • Fed governor Kevin Warsh recently advocated for the policy, in a WSJ editorial.
  • Central banks already have more than $20 trillion worth of holdings on their balance sheets.

Unfortunately, Minerd is concerned that the market's demand for action from central banks is misplaced and little ammunition is available to fight the problem.

  • "In 2008 we were dealing with a financial market shock," he told me last night after our appearance on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."
  • "You can cut rates and that helps alleviate some of the problem. But with a shock like this, monetary policy is pretty impotent. Cutting rates 100 basis points isn't going to do anything."

Go deeper: Stock market rallies despite coronavirus outbreak

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin

Economists warn coronavirus risk far worse than realized

Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Worries are growing that the economic impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak will be worse than expected and that markets are being too complacent in factoring it in as a risk.

What's happening: The number of confirmed cases has already far outpaced expectations and even those reports are being viewed through a lens of suspicion that the Chinese government is underreporting the figures.

Go deeperArrowFeb 18, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

The market is expecting multiple rate cuts in 2020

Data: CME Group; Note: Chart does not include expectations below 5% for a rate hike in 2020; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Just four days into February, traders have thrown out the Fed's guidance that it will remain on the sidelines in 2020, and lined up bets for multiple U.S. interest-rate cuts.

What's happening: Fed fund futures prices show that as the coronavirus outbreak has worsened, expectations are rising that the Fed will take action, as policymakers did last year when the U.S.-China trade war began to ravage the manufacturing, trade and transportation industries.

Go deeperArrowFeb 4, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

Central banks have cut interest rates 800 times since the Great Recession

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Mexico's central bank cut interest rates to 7% last week, marking the 800th interest rate cut by a central bank since the Lehman Brothers' bankruptcy in September 2008, Bank of America Global Research notes.

What's happening: The number of rate cuts from central banks have picked up steam since last year when the global economy's growth rate stumbled to its slowest since the financial crisis.

Go deeperArrowFeb 18, 2020 - Economy & Business