U.S. traffic jumps to 90% of pre-pandemic levels

Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

U.S. traffic has rebounded to roughly 90% of pre-pandemic levels, as states reopen and people grow more willing to leave their homes, according to INRIX data cited by the Washington Post.

The state of play: Some of the states seeing a resurgence in road traffic are the same that have seen increases in COVID-19 infections, especially as people avoid public transit amid the pandemic. Drivers in 22 states are on the road more now than they were in late February before states began implementing stay-at-home orders. And congestion has begun to return to cities including New York City and Los Angeles.

By the numbers: Traffic in South Carolina jumped to 108% of pre-pandemic travel levels, 105% in Oklahoma and 121% in South Dakota.

Yes, but: A few metro areas across the country have seen drops in traffic as people continue working from home and don't have to commute.

Gen Z comes of age protesting the death of George Floyd

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Generation Z is coming of political age as they join with thousands in protesting the police killing of George Floyd, and much of it is playing out online.

Why it matters: Generations that came before Gen Z went through similar awakenings. However, Gen Z is likely to continue engaging even after the protests end because of the power of smartphones and social media, per Axios’ Sara Fischer.

Reopening schools is a coronavirus wildcard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

We still don’t know much about the role of children — and thus, schools and day care centers — in spreading the novel coronavirus, inserting a huge wildcard into America’s national return-to-work strategy.

Why it matters: Even as workplaces reopen with new social distancing measures in place, millions of parents will only be able to return if their children have somewhere to go. Alternatively, if schools end up being a breeding ground for new infections, the virus will easily then spread within households.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 8,703,274 — Total deaths: 460,783 — Total recoveries — 4,277,519Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 2,226,282 — Total deaths: 119,224 — Total recoveries: 606,715 — Total tested: 25,982,613Map.
  3. 2020: Trump: Expect "wild evening" in Tulsa, with face masks optional.
  4. Tech: Robots work the fields as coronavirus makes farming dangerous for humans — AI helps scientists decipher flood of research.
  5. World: Mexico to halt sending migrant farmworkers to Canada.
  6. Business: Treasury to release names of most businesses that received PPP loans.
  7. Sports: "Not so fast" for return of teams, as more athletes test positive.
