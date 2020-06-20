U.S. traffic jumps to 90% of pre-pandemic levels

U.S. traffic has rebounded to roughly 90% of pre-pandemic levels, as states reopen and people grow more willing to leave their homes, according to INRIX data cited by the Washington Post.

The state of play: Some of the states seeing a resurgence in road traffic are the same that have seen increases in COVID-19 infections, especially as people avoid public transit amid the pandemic. Drivers in 22 states are on the road more now than they were in late February before states began implementing stay-at-home orders. And congestion has begun to return to cities including New York City and Los Angeles.

By the numbers: Traffic in South Carolina jumped to 108% of pre-pandemic travel levels, 105% in Oklahoma and 121% in South Dakota.

Yes, but: A few metro areas across the country have seen drops in traffic as people continue working from home and don't have to commute.

