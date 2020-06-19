2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The subway is getting a bad rap during the coronavirus pandemic

New York City subway. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Most people have been avoiding public transit if they can, but a new report in The Atlantic says there's no evidence subways and buses are to blame for coronavirus outbreaks.

Why it matters: Public transportation is essential to the resumption of normal economic activity in our cities, but surveys show people would prefer to drive their own car than risk being cooped up on a subway or bus with strangers who might infect them with the virus.

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is telling people it's better to avoid transit and ride alone to work, if possible.

It's all overblown, according to the article's authors, including Janette Sadik-Khan, former commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation.

  • Despite scary stories pegged to an MIT economist's report about New York's subway system, some of the biggest U.S. outbreaks have been in meat-packing plants and nursing homes, far away from public transit, they write.
  • Hard-hit cities like Milan, Tokyo or Seoul that have reopened their transit systems have not seen subsequent infection spikes.
  • Of note: In Asia, it's common for people to wear masks, which could help explain why Japan and Korea haven't seen new spikes.

Yes, but: There's still a lot we don't know about this virus, and it's too early to draw conclusions about how — and where — it spreads.

The bottom line: Until then, convincing Americans to get over their fears about public transit will be difficult.

Updated 1 hour ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Elected officials in several cities like Seattle and Washington, D.C., say they're poised to enter the second phase of their economy reopenings on Monday, which includes allowing customers to eat at restaurants with limited seating.

The big picture: Still, many cities are grappling with a rise in new cases each day, which can be attributed to both testing and infection increases.

5 hours ago - Health

Schwarzenegger: Anyone who politicizes coronavirus masks is "an absolute moron"

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted Thursday that anyone who politicizes mask-wearing as protection from coronavirus "is an absolute moron who can't read."

The big picture: His statement came just after California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order requiring people to wear face coverings in public.

10 mins ago - Podcasts

Racial quotas in Corporate America

Many companies are celebrating Juneteenth on Friday, but only four Fortune 500 companies have black CEOs, and it doesn’t get much better elsewhere in the C-suite.

Axios Re:Cap, our new afternoon podcast, digs in with Rebecca Greenfield, who wrote the latest cover story for Bloomberg Businessweek about racial quotas as a means of ending the white monopoly on corporate power.