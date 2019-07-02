The U.S. Trade Representative’s office threatened Monday tariffs on $4 billion worth of EU goods in retaliation for European subsidies on Boeing's rival Airbus.

Details: The UTSR published a list of 89 tariff sub-categories that could be affected, on top of products worth $21 billion the U.S. threatened to hit in April. Under the proposal, goods including olives, pork, cheese and whiskey would be affected.