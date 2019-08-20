U.S. tests missile previously banned under arms treaty with Russia

The Pentagon said Monday it had successfully tested a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile with a range of more than 300 miles at San Nicolas Island, California.

Why it matters: Sunday's test is the first of its kind since the U.S. officially pulled out this month of the Cold War-era Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia, under which it would have been prohibited.

Per Bloomberg, this signals a determination by the U.S. to develop intermediate-range capabilities. The Pentagon plans to test an intermediate-range ballistic missile in November.

