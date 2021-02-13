U.S. tariffs on Europe wine, cheese imports to remain for now

The Biden administration says it will keep tariffs on some European wine, cheese and other food products, despite lobbying efforts by industry groups that argue the levies harm U.S. businesses.

The big picture: In a filing Friday, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it "is unnecessary at this time to revise" the tariffs. The U.S. imposed the tariffs as part of a 17-year dispute over European subsidies for Boeing rival Airbus.