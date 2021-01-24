Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. surpasses 25 million COVID cases

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 22 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The U.S has confirmed more than 25 million coronavirus cases, per Johns Hopkins data updated on Sunday.

The big picture: President Biden has said he expects the country's death toll to exceed 500,000 people by next month, as the rate of deaths due to the virus continues to escalate.

  • The White House last week unveiled a barrage of executive orders aimed at increasing supplies and data related to the pandemic, while mandating masks in federal buildings.

Where it stands: Part of Biden's "wartime" strategy against the pandemic is a campaign to administer 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in 100 days. But even that effort would not dramatically increase the pace of vaccinations, the Washington Post and Wall Street Journal report.

  • Just over 3 million Americans have received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as of Saturday, per CDC data.
  • More than 40% of people in the U.S. currently live in areas that only have 15% of ICU beds available, per an AP analysis.
  • 1 in 13 Californians have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, per the COVID Tracking Project (CTP). The state surpassed 3 million cases on Wednesday.

What to watch: In the CTP's latest weekly roundup, hospitalizations "are declining or flat in every state but New York" in data seen from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20.

Axios
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. surpasses 25 million COVID cases.
  2. Vaccine: Cities launch efforts to vaccinate the homeless.
  3. Politics: Deborah Birx went "on the road" for local COVID efforts to avoid White House censorship — Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority.
  4. Media: Why made-for-TV moments like Amanda Gorman matter during the pandemic.
  5. World: Brazil begins distributing AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
Fadel Allassan
5 hours ago - Health

Cities launch efforts to vaccinate the homeless

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Cities around the world are ramping up efforts to vaccinate homeless people as part of an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, following pressure from local activists.

Why it matters: Many homeless people have underlying conditions that put them at higher risk for severe illness if they contract the disease, and often lack access to health care. People without homes are "chronically neglected around the world and acutely vulnerable to the coronavirus," writes the Washington Post.

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP implosion: Trump threats, payback

Spotted last week on a work van in Evansville, Ind. Photo: Sam Owens/The Evansville Courier & Press via Reuters

The GOP is getting torn apart by a spreading revolt against party leaders for failing to stand up for former President Trump and punish his critics.

Why it matters: Republican leaders suffered a nightmarish two months in Washington. Outside the nation’s capital, it's even worse.

