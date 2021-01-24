U.S. surpasses 25 million COVID cases

The U.S has confirmed more than 25 million coronavirus cases, per Johns Hopkins data updated on Sunday.

The big picture: President Biden has said he expects the country's death toll to exceed 500,000 people by next month, as the rate of deaths due to the virus continues to escalate.

The White House last week unveiled a barrage of executive orders aimed at increasing supplies and data related to the pandemic, while mandating masks in federal buildings.

Where it stands: Part of Biden's "wartime" strategy against the pandemic is a campaign to administer 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in 100 days. But even that effort would not dramatically increase the pace of vaccinations, the Washington Post and Wall Street Journal report.

Just over 3 million Americans have received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as of Saturday, per CDC data.

More than 40% of people in the U.S. currently live in areas that only have 15% of ICU beds available, per an AP analysis.

1 in 13 Californians have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, per the COVID Tracking Project (CTP). The state surpassed 3 million cases on Wednesday.

What to watch: In the CTP's latest weekly roundup, hospitalizations "are declining or flat in every state but New York" in data seen from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20.