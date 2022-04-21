A nonprofit group that coordinated help for Afghan refugees to the U.S. is launching a new effort to recruit 100,000 American residents to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.

The big picture: Welcome.US is spearheading the effort as the Biden administration announced on Thursday the "Uniting for Ukraine" program which will allow Ukrainian citizens to apply for humanitarian parole.

To be eligible for the humanitarian parole, Ukrainians must have been living in Ukraine as of Feb. 11, 2022, have a sponsor in the U.S., complete vaccinations and other public health requirements, and pass "rigorous" screenings and security checks, per a DHS press release.

The recruitment push will be primarily funded by $3.6 million from the Goldman Sachs Gives fund. More than 60 partners, including service organizations and Ukrainian-American groups, are joining forces to get out the word.

Details: Under the plan, those Americans interested in sponsoring a Ukrainian family can sign up at ukraine.welcome.us beginning April 25.

Sponsors can offer to temporarily open their homes to newcomers through Airbnb.org or donate to Airbnb.org to help cover temporary housing costs.

People can also donate airline miles through Miles4Migrants or purchase needed items for refugees.

What they're saying: "We are eager to help mobilize and support the many Americans who want to do more for Ukrainians and others seeking refuge,” said Welcome.US CEO Nazanin Ash.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, a member of the Welcome.US CEO Council, said in a statement that his team "felt a responsibility to act" to help Ukrainians forced to flee their homes and that "we will continue to support the Ukrainian people in their hour of need.”

Background: Around 5 million people have fled Ukraine in the nearly two months since Russia launched its large-scale invasion, a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees tracker has found.