Biden to announce new process for Ukrainian refugees entering U.S.

President Biden on Thursday will announce a process to welcome Ukrainian citizens fleeing Russia's unprovoked invasion into the U.S., according to senior Homeland Security and National Security Council officials.

The big picture: The program — known as "Uniting for Ukraine" — is part of the Biden administration's commitment to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing the war.

Senior DHS and NSC officials said they anticipate that the majority of the 100,000 will enter the U.S. via this effort.

State of play: The U.S. is strongly encouraging Ukrainians who do not have a visa or are not eligible for one to seek entry into the U.S. via "Uniting for Ukraine," which will allow Ukrainian citizens to apply for humanitarian parole.

Senior DHS and NSC officials told reporters that the program "is a clear expression of solidarity" with displaced Ukrainians.

Details: To be eligible for the program, Ukrainians must have been living in Ukraine as of Feb. 11, 2022, have a sponsor in the U.S., complete vaccinations and other public health requirements, and pass "rigorous" screenings and security checks, per a DHS press release.

A DHS website will go live on April 25 for U.S. individuals to apply to become sponsors. They must commit to providing financial and other types of support for the people they sponsor.

Senior DHS and NSC officials said they are working with "outside organizations" to facilitate matching sponsors with Ukrainian nationals who do not have any U.S. ties.

There is no limit on the number of individuals a person can sponsor. Officials expect that most applicants will be family units.

Yes, but: Starting on April 25, Ukrainians who have traveled to Mexico seeking to come into the U.S. will be denied entry.

This is a reversal from the previous memo issued by DHS instructing border officials to consider using exemptions for Ukrainians rather than sending them to Mexico under a COVID-linked policy known as Title 42.

"We will apply Title 42 equally to all nationalities at the border, and Ukrainian nationals who present and do not have a visa or have not gone through the 'Uniting for Ukraine' program will no longer be paroled in," senior DHS and NSC officials said.

The State Department will also provide more resources to process Ukrainian citizens for refugees resettlement.

Additionally, the department said it will work with European partners, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and nongovernmental organizations to identify "particularly vulnerable" Ukrainians and others fleeing the war who may warrant permanent resettlement through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

Those deemed "particularly vulnerable" include women and girls, children, older people, LGBTQ individuals, disabled people and people of color, per a press release.

What they're saying: "We are proud to deliver on President Biden’s commitment to welcome 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing Russian aggression to the United States. The Ukrainian people continue to suffer immense tragedy and loss as a result of Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on their country," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

"We will help deliver on the President’s commitment to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian citizens and others forced to flee their homes in Ukraine, and our partnership with the Department of Homeland Security will help us fulfill that commitment," said State Secretary Antony Blinken.

Go deeper: