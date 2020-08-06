3 hours ago - Technology

U.S. should boost AI spending to compete with China, paper argues

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The U.S. must invest in research and development in artificial intelligence to stay ahead of China and other adversaries, argues a new paper penned by Reps. Will Hurd (R-Texas) and Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) and two research groups, shared early with Axios.

Why it matters: Reps. Hurd and Kelly, along with the Bipartisan Policy Center and the Center for a New American Security, are pushing forward a bipartisan plan at a time of high tension with China. The U.S. and China compete on 5G development, artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.

Details:

  • The papers suggest steps for policymakers to take for advancing responsible development of AI, building on work done under both the Trump and Obama administrations.
  • "The U.S. government is never going to be as coordinated as an authoritarian government, that's the beauty of our system," Hurd told Axios. "Part of this national plan is to put a structure in place that future Congresses can use."
  • The hope is to have AI-related legislation developed by the end of the summer, said Hurd.

Yes, but: Hurd is retiring at the end of this Congress, and legislation is unlikely to proceed before then. Still, the ideas could provide a blueprint on AI for the next Congress.

  • The coronavirus pandemic also makes prospects for legislation difficult, Kelly told Axios, but she and others will continue pressing after Hurd leaves Congress.

Context: Previous papers by the same legislators and groups include plans for workforce and national security.

Bryan Walsh
18 hours ago - World

How new tech raises the risk of nuclear war

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

75 years after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, some experts believe the risk of the use of a nuclear weapon is as high now as it has been since the Cuban missile crisis.

The big picture: Nuclear war remains the single greatest present threat to humanity — and one that is poised to grow as emerging technologies, like much faster missiles, cyber warfare and artificial intelligence, upset an already precarious nuclear balance.

Ursula Perano
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New York AG files lawsuit to dissolve NRA

Wayne LaPierre. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday to dissolve the National Rifle Association, alleging the group committed fraud by diverting roughly $64 million in charitable donations over three years to support reckless spending by its executives.

Why it matters: The NRA is the most powerful gun lobby in the country and receives a huge amount in donations each year, but New York's investigation claims that CEO Wayne LePierre and other top leaders undermined the organization's mission for their own personal benefit.

Dave Lawler
25 mins ago - World

How 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate were stranded in Beirut

The port after the explosion. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

On Sep. 23, 2013, a Russian-owned, Moldovan-flagged ship departed Georgia en route to Mozambique bearing 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizer as well as explosives.

Why it matters: The Rhosus made an unscheduled stop in Beirut, apparently due to engine problems. The ammonium nitrate never left the port, but destroyed it nearly seven years later, along with much of the city.

