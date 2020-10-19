Chaos looms as biggest U.S. shipping companies prepare for holiday rush

If you rely on last-minute holiday shopping, 2020 won't be your year.

Why it matters: America's biggest shipping companies are out of excess capacity, and that's before the holiday rush.

"The capacity shortfall could average as much as seven million packages a day between Thanksgiving and Christmas," the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: This goes beyond your Amazon orders — many stores might dial down their Black Friday offerings because they've been running leaner on merchandise since March, the N.Y. Times notes.

Call it "Shipageddon," as a Retail Geek podcast noted earlier this month.

Other efforts to meet the surge:

Amazon moved Prime Day up to October.

FedEx moved to seven-day-a-week pickup.

High volume retailers will be charged bigger fees.

Stores are pushing customers to buy online and pick up in stores.

USPS will change its priority to holiday shipping after the election rush.

The bottom line: “Consumers should be prepared for deliveries to take extra days no matter which carrier is delivering their parcels,” ShipMatrix President Satish Jindel told the Journal.