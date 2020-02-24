29 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. services and manufacturing sink in February

Dion Rabouin
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The U.S. economy has taken a significant hit so far in February, due in part to the coronavirus outbreak.

By the numbers: The all-important U.S. services sector contracted for the first time in four years, data released Friday from IHS Markit showed, and fell to its lowest level in more than six years.

  • The composite index, which includes services and manufacturing, dropped to its lowest in six years, ending a nearly four-year period of expansion.

Why it matters: The services sector accounts for more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy and held up remarkably well last year as the U.S.-China trade war ravaged manufacturing and sent the industry into recession.

Warning: The rate of decline for new business was the strongest in the history of the survey, dating back to October 2009, and total new orders fell for the first time in more than a decade, according to IHS Markit.

Reality check: Economists largely expect the negative impact of the coronavirus to recede after the second quarter, but IHS Markit chief economist Chris Williamson warned that it was not the only issue weighing on this month's readings.

"The deterioration in was in part linked to the coronavirus outbreak, manifesting itself in weakened demand across sectors such as travel and tourism, as well as via falling exports and supply chain disruptions."
"However, companies also reported increased caution in respect to spending due to worries about a wider economic slowdown and uncertainty ahead of the presidential election later this year."

But, but, but: Friday's reading was a flash estimate of the current month and IHS Markit, along with data provider ISM, will release a deeper look at February's manufacturing and services in early March.

Dion Rabouin

Fed manufacturing indexes jump in January

Data: FactSet; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The Richmond Fed's January manufacturing survey recorded its highest reading in almost a year and a half on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The survey is considered a potential leading indicator of overall manufacturing because it is released close to month-end and may offer clues on national manufacturing readings like those from ISM and IHS Markit.

Axios

Coronavirus spreads to more countries as cases in South Korea surge

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

Afghanistan, Kuwait and Bahrain each reported their first cases of the novel coronavirus, Al Jazeera first reported, as infections in South Korea, Italy and mainland China continued to increase on Monday.

The big picture: As South Korea and Italy stepped up emergency measures in efforts to thwart the spread of the virus, World Health Organization officials expressed concern about infections with no clear link to China. COVID-19 has killed at least 2,620 people and infected almost 80,000 others, with all but 27 deaths occurring in mainland China.

Dion RabouinJoann Muller

The global economic threat of the coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus has the potential to be as damaging to the global economy as the U.S.-China trade war, economists tell Axios, and if not contained could wreak havoc on businesses across the globe, with great uncertainty over how bad things could get.

Why it matters: The epicenter of the virus is China, which is now the world's top trading nation and largest commodity buyer, and the no. 1 trading partner for many of the world's biggest economies, including Germany and Japan, which both are suffering already from anemic growth.

