Three U.S. Navy patrol aircraft "experienced unprofessional intercepts" by Russian planes as they flew in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea over the weekend, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Why it matters: As U.S. officials warn of an increased presence of Russian troops at Ukraine's border, State Department and Pentagon officials said in emailed statements that the U.S. had "made our concerns known" to Kremlin officials "through diplomatic channels" about the P-8A aircrafts' Mediterranean incidents.

While it's "not unusual" to have Russian planes approach U.S. military aircraft, most of these encounters are regarded as professional and safe, per CNN.

What they're saying: "While no one was hurt, interactions such as these could result in miscalculations and mistakes that lead to more dangerous outcomes," a Pentagon spokesperson said.