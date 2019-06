U.S. Central Command released a statement and video on Thursday night of what the American military says depicts Iranians removing an unexploded mine from one of two targeted Japanese oil tankers attacked on Thursday in the Gulf of Oman, the Washington Post reports.

Details: U.S. military assets observed Iran's Revolutionary Guard, per Captain Bill Urban, the spokesman for U.S. Central Command, “...and recorded removing (an) unexploded limpet mine from the M/T Kokuka Courageous.”

Go deeper: