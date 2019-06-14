Iran calls U.S. accusations "unfounded," encourages regional dialogue

In response to the United States' claims on Thursday that Iran was responsible for attacks on 2 oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian mission to the U.N. dismissed the accusation as "unfounded," and called for an immediate dialogue to reduce pressure and prevent "the reckless and dangerous policies and practices of the U.S."

Context: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for the "unprovoked attacks" in the busy oil route earlier on Thursday, adding that the U.S. made its assessment based on intelligence about the type of weapons used. Already, tensions have been high following tightened sanctions on Iran — largely on the nation's oil industry and aggression.