Why it matters: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday the Trump administration is willing to talk to Iran "with no preconditions," but that the U.S. does not currently plan to end sanctions or other forms of its maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Zarif told ABC's Martha Raddatz:

"The last experience was not very optimistic and doesn't provide an optimistic perspective for a future agreement. This is what I believe is happening to the international community: People think twice before they talk to the United States because they know what they agree today may not hold tomorrow."

Go deeper ... Trump: If Tehran wants to fight U.S., it'll be the official end of Iran