Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

U.S. presses Israel for de-escalation in Sheikh Jarrah

Barak Ravid

Israeli police stand guard near the tent set up by Itamar Ben Gvir. Photo: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The Biden administration has asked the Israeli government to take steps to avoid further escalation and restore calm in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, Israeli and U.S. officials tell me.

Why it matters: Tensions over the potential expulsion of six Palestinian families from the neighborhood in favor of Jewish settlers helped spark the fighting in Gaza last May.

  • The Biden administration is concerned there could be further violence in Sheikh Jarrah ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Driving the news: Last Friday, a fire broke out at the home of Jewish settlers in Sheikh Jarrah. They are the only Jewish family in that part of the neighborhood and their cars had been set on fire several times in the past.

  • Israeli police concluded that the fire was set intentionally and arrested two Palestinian suspects, while Palestinian residents of the neighborhood claimed the fire was the result of an electrical malfunction.
  • Itamar Ben Gvir, a Jewish supremacist member of the Israeli Knesset, moved his "office" to a tent in Sheikh Jarrah, claiming he would not budge until there was "security" for Jews. The tent is outside the home of a Palestinian family that has lived in Sheikh Jarrah since 1951 but faces expulsion, possibly in March.
  • Palestinians called Ben Gvir's arrival a "provocative move," and scuffles ensued. Israeli police intervened to separate Palestinians and Jewish settlers who clashed.
  • Tensions remain high, and Hamas has threatened to intervene if the "assaults against our compatriots" continue.

Context: Displaced Palestinians were settled in Sheikh Jarrah after the 1948 Arab-Israeli war and have lived there ever since, but two Jewish associations have waged a lengthy legal battle in Israeli courts, arguing Jewish individuals owned the land prior to Israeli independence.

  • The Israeli law that allows citizens to reclaim land owned by Jewish individuals prior to 1948 does not afford the same rights to Arab individuals.

The events in Sheikh Jarrah follow several violent incidents in the occupied West Bank over the last two weeks.

  • The most serious took place in Nablus, where the Israeli military killed three Palestinians.
  • The Shin Bet security agency said the Palestinians, members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade militant group, were armed, and it accused them of carrying out recent shooting attacks against Israeli settlers.
  • The Palestinian Authority called the killings a "heinous crime."

Behind the scenes: U.S. ambassador to Israel Tom Nides has spoken in recent days to Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and to officials in the Prime Minister’s Office to ask them to de-escalate the situation, the Israeli and U.S. officials say.

  • Bar Lev told Nides that the escalation in Sheikh Jarrah cold spill over to the Gaza Strip, but that he is making every effort to prevent further escalation.
  • Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is also very concerned that provocations from Israeli politicians on the far-right and far-left could spark another round of violence, his aides told me.

What they're saying: “We’re following developments very closely in Sheikh Jarrah, both on the ground and here from Washington, and we’re deeply concerned by the events," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

  • "We are strongly urging all parties against inciting violence, and we are urging calm on the part of all parties."

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Gov't watchdog says former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke broke ethics rules

Ryan Zinke, a contender for Montanas second congressional seat, speaking at an event in July 2021. Photo: William Campbell/Getty Images

Ryan Zinke, who served as interior secretary during the Trump administration, broke federal ethics rules for his continued involvement with a land development project in his hometown in Montana, according to a report released Wednesday by the department's internal watchdog.

Why it matters: Zinke is currently running for Congress in Montana, and is considered a leading Republican candidate in the race, per the Washington Post.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - World

U.S. warns of Russia-sponsored hackers targeting defense contractors

Brandon Wales, executive director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaking during a congressional hearing in November 2021. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. intelligence community warned Wednesday that Russia-sponsored hackers have repeatedly attempted to infiltrate computer networks belonging to Department of Defense contractors to steal information on weapons technologies.

Why it matters: It said that state-sponsored cyber actors have made several intrusion attempts between January 2020 and February 2022 and have acquired emails, sensitive, unclassified information and "export-controlled technology" owned by the contractors.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Health workers weigh their options — Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort.
  2. Vaccines: CDC study: COVID vaccination during pregnancy protects infants — Many Americans knowingly disagree with scientists about COVID vaccines.
  3. Politics: CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships — Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response — GOP calls for Capitol to reopen
  4. Business: Coachella to return with no pandemic restrictionsMajor American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices.
  5. World: Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)