35 mins ago - Health

Slower mail could leave patients without prescription drugs they need

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Slowdowns in mail delivery could have serious consequences for the millions of Americans who get prescription drugs — in some cases, lifesaving treatments — through the mail.

Why it matters: Treatments for cancer, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and other complex diseases increasingly are sent in the mail. And the coronavirus pandemic has spurred more people to get their routine prescriptions mailed to their homes, as a safer alternative to visiting a pharmacy.

Driving the news: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday that he would suspend the controversial operational changes that Democrats had widely criticized as a threat to timely mail-in voting this November.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats would still continue their oversight of the postal service — which has included questions for the pharmacy industry about possible delays, as well as concerns about delays for VA patients.

By the numbers: Americans received 313 million adjusted prescriptions through the mail in 2019, often for common, generic medications that treat things like high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

  • Even though that's only 5% of all prescriptions, mail orders represent roughly a quarter of all drug spending, according to health data firm IQVIA, thanks to the growing mail-order business for expensive pills that treat complex diseases.

Consequently, the U.S. Postal Service has become a critical backbone of the country's medication infrastructure.

Where it stands: Even before Tuesday's announcement, the disruption to prescription deliveries seems to have been minimal.

  • In the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index, just 5% of respondents said they had been expecting a drug delivery in the past week but either hadn't gotten it or had gotten it late. (14% were expecting a delivery and got it in time.)
  • But anecdotally, for the people who are experiencing delays, the worries are real.

The bottom line: "My patients who rely on their insulin, or their inhalers, or any other type of medication can't wait weeks to see whether or not their prescription will be delivered," Jacqueline Fincher, the president of the American College of Physicians, said in a statement.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general says he's suspending USPS changes until after election

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in the Capitol on Aug. 5. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement on Tuesday that he would halt operational changes and cost-cutting to the U.S. Postal Service until after the 2020 election to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."

Why it matters: Widespread delays and backlogs had prompted allegations from Democratic lawmakers that DeJoy and President Trump were attempting to undermine the Postal Service ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general to testify before Senate committee on Friday

Mailboxes in Morris Plains, New Jersey on August 17. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is scheduled to give his first testimony on recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service to the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: It will be DeJoy's first opportunity to answer questions since lawmakers began raising alarms about widespread disruptions to the Postal Service, which some Democrats allege President Trump is attempting to undermine ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Aug 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general agrees to testify amid USPS outcry

DeJoy escorted through Congress. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to a request from top Democrats to testify at an "urgent" hearing before the House Oversight Committee next Monday about changes to the U.S. Postal Service.

Why it matters: Democrats have been raising alarms about widespread disruptions to the Postal Service, which some allege President Trump is attempting to undermine ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots. DeJoy is a wealthy businessman and longtime Republican fundraiser.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow