U.S. Open to be held in August and September without spectators

Bianca Andreescu of Canada who beat Serena Williams in women's singles at U.S. Open in 2019. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the U.S. Open tennis tournament will be held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 without an audience as part of the state's phased coronavirus reopening protocol.

The big picture: The U.S. Tennis Association said players and staff will be tested for COVID-19, and that there will robust health precautions to protect players like additional cleaning, extra locker room space and dedicated housing and transportation.

  • The event would normally be the tennis season’s fourth and final Grand Slam tournament.
  • It will instead be only the second of the year, since the tour was suspended in March due to the pandemic.

20 Indian soldiers killed in border clash with China

A Chinese and an Indian soldier during a ceremony in 2006. Photo: Deshakalyan Chowdhury/AFP via Getty Images

The Indian army says 20 of its troops were killed in a violent clash with Chinese forces in a disputed border region high in the Himalayas. China also reported casualties, but has not confirmed any fatalities.

Why it matters: This is one of the most perilous moments for relations between the two Asian giants in decades. The sides had repeatedly clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but hadn't exchanged gunfire in 45 years. It's unclear whether guns were used in the altercation overnight.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

Trump signs executive order on police reform

President Trump shows his signature on an Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump signed a modest executive order on Tuesday that encourages limiting the use of chokeholds and moves to create a national database for police misconduct.

Why it matters: Top Trump aides recognize that he is under increased pressure to do something to address the mass outcry spurred by the killing of George Floyd. This order, which many lawmakers will say does not go far enough, is intended to send a message that Trump is willing to work with Congress on more meaningful reform.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 8,065,966 — Total deaths: 437,604 — Total recoveries — 3,898,799Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 2,115,079 — Total deaths: 116,191 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Business: May saw the biggest monthly jump in consumer spending in history.
  4. Public health: NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes
  5. World: U.S.-Canada border to remain closed to all but essential travel until July 21 — Germany to invest €300 million in biotech firm developing coronavirus vaccine.
