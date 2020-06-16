U.S. Open to be held in August and September without spectators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the U.S. Open tennis tournament will be held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 without an audience as part of the state's phased coronavirus reopening protocol.

The big picture: The U.S. Tennis Association said players and staff will be tested for COVID-19, and that there will robust health precautions to protect players like additional cleaning, extra locker room space and dedicated housing and transportation.

The event would normally be the tennis season’s fourth and final Grand Slam tournament.

It will instead be only the second of the year, since the tour was suspended in March due to the pandemic.

