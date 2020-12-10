Get the latest market trends in your inbox

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee to permit athlete participation in racial justice protests

Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee on Thursday said it will no longer prohibit athletes from "peacefully and respectfully demonstrating in support of racial and social justice for all human beings."

Why it matters: The Committee in January said that "[n]o kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas." Athletes were still allowed to demonstrate or protests at press conferences, in interviews, at team meetings and or via media.

  • The Committee further warned that "disciplinary action [would] be taken on a case-by-case basis as necessary" for those who violated protest rules.

The big picture: Sporting events have become a common arena for people to protest systemic racism. In the U.S., former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked a national conversation on racial injustice when he started to kneel during the national anthem in 2016.

What they're saying: "The USOPC's decision recognized that Team USA athletes serve as a beacon of inspiration and unity globally, and their voices have and will be a force for good and progress in our society," a statement from USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland reads.

  • "In the United States, we need to continue to use the platforms we have available to us to foster discussion, education and action for racial and social justice."

Margaret Talev
Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden taps Susan Rice to steer domestic policy

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President-elect Biden will name former National Security Adviser Susan Rice to head the Domestic Policy Council, the Biden transition team confirmed Thursday — a significant change from her previous roles that would put her in charge of major portions of his “Build Back Better” plan.

Between the lines: Rice was previously considered for Cabinet positions including Secretary of State, but she would have faced steep confirmation odds given her history of clashes with some GOP senators and as a flashpoint over Benghazi. The DPC role does not require Senate confirmation.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Morocco to normalize ties with Israel in deal with Trump over Western Sahara

Trump and Netanyahu at the signing of the Abraham Accords. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Morocco has agreed to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, President Trump announced on Thursday. The Moroccan decision comes as part of a deal that includes U.S. recognition of the disputed territory of Western Sahara as part of Morocco.

Why it matters: Morocco is the fourth Arab country to move toward normalization with Israel in the last four months as part of the Trump administration's "Abraham Accords" initiative. But the deal also involves a change in longstanding U.S. policy with just six weeks left in Trump's term.

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden picks Denis McDonough as secretary of Veterans Affairs

Denis McDonough. Photo: Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he will nominate Denis McDonough — who served as chief of staff for former President Barack Obama — to serve as secretary of Veterans Affairs.

The big picture: McDonough is the latest former Obama team member Biden has picked for his cabinet and follows his selection of Susan Rice to head the Domestic Policy Council. She previously served as national security adviser and UN ambassador during Obama's presidency.

