The Biden administration on Monday is expected to formally declare that Myanmar's military committed genocide and crimes against humanity against the country's Rohingya minority, Reuters reported Sunday and Axios has confirmed.

Driving the news: The expected formal designation comes five years after Myanmar's military intensified a bloody campaign against the Rohingya in Rakhine State. Thousands were killed and more than 745,000 people from the mostly Muslim ethnic minority fled to neighboring Bangladesh.

Myanmar's security forces have been accused of mass rape, murder and arson.

The International Court of Justice in 2020 ordered Myanmar authorities to protect Rohingya from genocide, saying they should comply with obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

What to watch: Blinken is expected to formally announce the genocide designation at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Between the lines: While the Biden administration has called the Chinese government's actions against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China's Xinjiang region a genocide, the administration hadn't been so explicit with regards to the Rohingya people, per Politico.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had ordered a review of the atrocities committed against the Rohingya, according to Reuters.

The big picture: Myanmar has rejected the genocide accusations, saying its crackdown in 2017 was in response to "terrorists" in the region.

The Rohingya, who are denied citizenship in Myanmar, have been described by the UN as the "world's most persecuted minority."

After Myanmar's military seized power in a coup last year, the U.S. announced sanctions against the country.

