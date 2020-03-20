30 mins ago - Health

Pompeo announces U.S.-Mexico border will close to non-essential travel

Marisa Fernandez

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced at a White House briefing Friday that the U.S.-Mexico border will close to all non-essential travel for at least the next 30 days.

The big picture: The news comes just days after President Trump announced a similar closure of the U.S.-Canada border, though both measures still allow trade and workers to cross. The announcement also follows an indefinite State Department warning for Americans to avoid all international travel.

Axios

Trump says U.S. and Canada will close border to "non-essential travel"

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that the U.S. and Canada had reached a "mutual" decision to close their border to "non-essential traffic" in an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

What he's saying: "We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!"

Marisa Fernandez

State Department warns U.S. citizens against all international travel

The State Department Thursday issued a Level 4 travel advisory for all international travel, warning Americans not to fly abroad due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The action will have Americans outside the U.S. return home immediately or face remaining abroad "for an indefinite period." This is the department’s highest level of travel alert.

Stef W. Kight

Family of Mexican teen killed by border agent cannot sue, SCOTUS rules

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4, along ideological lines, that the family of a Mexican teenager who was killed across the southern border by a U.S. border agent cannot sue for damages.

Why it matters: The court’s decision avoids inviting more lawsuits from foreign nationals against U.S. law enforcement. The court noted in its opinion that “a cross-border shooting claim has foreign relations and national security implications.”

