Pompeo announces U.S.-Mexico border will close to non-essential travel
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced at a White House briefing Friday that the U.S.-Mexico border will close to all non-essential travel for at least the next 30 days.
The big picture: The news comes just days after President Trump announced a similar closure of the U.S.-Canada border, though both measures still allow trade and workers to cross. The announcement also follows an indefinite State Department warning for Americans to avoid all international travel.